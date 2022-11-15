<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Spencertown, N.Y.: Holiday pop-up shop and crafts exhibit

Spencertown Academy Arts Center announces “Crafts: Art by Any Other Name,” an exhibit and one-day holiday pop-up shop, opening Saturday, Nov. 19. 

Curated by Barbara Lax Kranz, the exhibition features ceramicist JoAnn Axford, painter Shaari Horowitz, woodworker Alistair Jones, quilter Katharina Lichtman, basket maker Tina Puckett, and designer/metalsmith Munya Avigail Upin.

The artists will participate in a pop-up shop from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on the second floor of the Academy, which is accessible via elevator. A festive reception with the artists will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. 

The exhibit can be viewed from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 19 to Dec. 18. Admission is free to both the exhibition and pop-up shop. Information: spencertownacademy.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

