Spencertown, N.Y.: Arts center hosting spring break camp

Spencertown Academy Arts Center will present “Wild and Wacky: Creating Inventive Settings for Your Original Stories,” a spring break art camp for young people ages 8 to 12, in April.
The program will be led by children’s book illustrator Jacqueline Rogers and author Nancy Castaldo from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, April 11 to 13, and 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 14.
Tuition is $160. Scholarships are available. To inquire about financial support, email info@spencetownacademy.org and to register visit spencertownacademy.org.