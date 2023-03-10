<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spencertown, N.Y.: Arts center hosting spring break camp

Spencertown Academy Arts Center will present “Wild and Wacky: Creating Inventive Settings for Your Original Stories,” a spring break art camp for young people ages 8 to 12, in April.

The program will be led by children’s book illustrator Jacqueline Rogers and author Nancy Castaldo from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, April 11 to 13, and 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 14.

Tuition is $160. Scholarships are available. To inquire about financial support, email info@spencetownacademy.org and to register visit spencertownacademy.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all