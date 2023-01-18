<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spencertown, N.Y.: Spencertown Academy awarded $30K grant

Spencertown Academy Arts Center has been awarded a grant totaling $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector.

Spencertown Academy will use the grant to build on its collaboration with the Chatham Bookstore to present authors throughout the year as an extension of the Academy's annual Festival of Books.

The Academy also plans a second edition of last fall's Writers’ Conference and an expanded music program which will kick off on Feb. 25 with "Blues Women of the Capital Region," a special concert presented in collaboration with the Capital Region Blues Network.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all