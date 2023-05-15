<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spencertown, N.Y.: Blues musician leading workshop

Spencertown Academy Arts Center presents “Learnin’ The Blues by Playin’ The Blues: An Interactive Workshop” led by Richard Green, seasoned blues guitarist and president of the Capital Region Blues Network, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The workshop is limited to 10 participants. Tuition is $50. No one will be turned away due to inability to pay; email info@spencertownacademy.org for financial assistance.

Registration is required. For more information, musical requirements and registration, visit spencertownacademy.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all