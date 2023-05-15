Spencertown, N.Y.: Blues musician leading workshop

Spencertown Academy Arts Center presents “Learnin’ The Blues by Playin’ The Blues: An Interactive Workshop” led by Richard Green, seasoned blues guitarist and president of the Capital Region Blues Network, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The workshop is limited to 10 participants. Tuition is $50. No one will be turned away due to inability to pay; email info@spencertownacademy.org for financial assistance.
Registration is required. For more information, musical requirements and registration, visit spencertownacademy.org.