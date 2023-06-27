Spencertown, N.Y.: 'Curator as Artist' exhibit opens July 1

Spencertown Academy Arts Center will present “Curator as Artist III,” an exhibit featuring collages, paintings, ceramics, and photographs by Academy gallery curators Norma Cohen, Leslie Gabosh, Barbara Lax Kranz, Moira O’Grady, and Lynn Rothenberg, from July 1 to Aug. 6.
An opening reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free and the artworks are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Academy.
The Academy is located at 790 State Route 203. For more information, visit spencertownacademy.org.