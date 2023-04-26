<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Spencertown, N.Y.: Documentary screening and filmmaker Q&A

Spencertown Academy Arts Center's Conversations with Neighbors will present the documentary film “Hudson, America,” followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Zuzka Kurtz, at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Academy, 790 State Route 203.

Co-directed by Kurtz and Geoffrey Hug, the film follows six Gen-Z Bangladeshi American immigrants living in Hudson during the political events of 2016 to 2022, propelling them to confront anti-immigrant sentiments.

While admission is free, advance reservations are requested at spencertownacademy.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

