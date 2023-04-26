Spencertown, N.Y.: Documentary screening and filmmaker Q&A

Spencertown Academy Arts Center's Conversations with Neighbors will present the documentary film “Hudson, America,” followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Zuzka Kurtz, at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Academy, 790 State Route 203.
Co-directed by Kurtz and Geoffrey Hug, the film follows six Gen-Z Bangladeshi American immigrants living in Hudson during the political events of 2016 to 2022, propelling them to confront anti-immigrant sentiments.
While admission is free, advance reservations are requested at spencertownacademy.org.