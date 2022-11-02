<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Spencertown, N.Y.: New York Times columnist to discuss book

Spencertown Academy Arts Center, in collaboration with Chatham Bookstore, will present New York Times columnist Emily Flitter speaking on her new book, "The White Wall: How Big Finance Bankrupts Black America," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Academy, 790 State Route 203.

Flitter will be joined in conversation with author and former investment banker William D. Cohen.

Books by both authors will be for sale and the authors will be available for signing after the conversation. Ticket holders will receive 10 percent off books purchased at the event.

Advance reservations are recommended. Tickets at $10 are available at spencertownacademy.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

