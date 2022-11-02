Spencertown, N.Y.: New York Times columnist to discuss book

Spencertown Academy Arts Center, in collaboration with Chatham Bookstore, will present New York Times columnist Emily Flitter speaking on her new book, "The White Wall: How Big Finance Bankrupts Black America," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Academy, 790 State Route 203.
Flitter will be joined in conversation with author and former investment banker William D. Cohen.
Books by both authors will be for sale and the authors will be available for signing after the conversation. Ticket holders will receive 10 percent off books purchased at the event.
Advance reservations are recommended. Tickets at $10 are available at spencertownacademy.org.