Spencertown, N.Y.: Exhibit features botanical theme

Spencertown Academy Arts Center kicks off its 19th annual Hidden Gardens program with “The Garden of Earth” art exhibition curated by Kelly Kynion.
Focusing on the natural environment as a source of beauty and imagination, the show features works on paper by Hudson Valley-based artists Bruce Bundock, Mary Flinn, Lynn Palumbo, Lydia Rubio, Susan M. Story, Marianne Van Lent, and Carrie Waldman.
An opening reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and art will remain on display through June 25. Gallery hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Spencertown Academy Arts Center is located at 790 State Route 203. Admission is free and all art is for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Academy.
The Academy's 19th annual Hidden Gardens tour is scheduled for June 24. Advance tickets can be purchased via spencertownacademy.org.