Spencertown, N.Y.: Juried art show call for submissions

Spencertown Academy Arts Center announces a call for submissions to its annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition. This year’s theme is “Homes, Hamlets & Villages: Style and Lifestyle in Small Towns and Rural Communities.”
The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Aug. 16, and the exhibition will run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.
There will be cash awards for first, second and third places, audience favorite, and two honorable mentions.
This exhibit is open to submissions from residents of Columbia County and the following surrounding counties: Rensselaer, Albany, Schenectady, Ulster, Dutchess, Greene, and Saratoga; Hampshire and Berkshire in Massachusetts; and Litchfield and Fairfield in Connecticut.
Entries must be original works of art created in the last three years, and not previously exhibited at the Academy. Art made with any media except giclees and AI-created images will be considered.
For the exhibition prospectus and submission guidelines, visit tinyurl.com/yyk87mj8.