Spencertown, N.Y.: Kids Need Music benefit concert

Spencertown Academy Arts Center will host a benefit concert for Kids Need Music at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

“Strings for Spring” will feature violinist Joana Genova and pianist Gili Melamed-Lev playing music by Piazzolla, Beethoven, Scott Joplin, Arvo Pärt, Amy Beach, and more. A reception with the musicians will follow the concert.

Tickets cost $30 general admission, $10 students, and can be purchased in advance at spencertownacademy.org and at the door pending availability.

All proceeds will be used to purchase instruments so that more children can participate in the Hudson City School District music program.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

