Spencertown, N.Y.: Virtual writing workshop offered

Spencertown Academy Arts Center will present a virtual writing workshop with Jamie Cat Callan titled “What’s Love Got to Do with It: A Writing from the Right Side of the Brain Workshop.”

The class will meet for four sessions from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 25 to Feb. 15, via Zoom. Enrollment is limited to 18 participants and the cost is $120. To register, visit spencertownacademy.org.

Callan is the creator of “The Writers Toolbox: Creative Games and Exercises for the ‘Write’ Side of the Brain” and the author of over nine books, including novels and nonfiction. 

Email info@spencertownacademy.org for more information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

