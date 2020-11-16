Spencertown Academy Arts Center is offering virtual musical programming for children and adults.
Raw Resonance, live from Amsterdam, will teach a creative sound and music playtime workshop for kids at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, as part of the Academy's free Family Arts Kaleidoscope series.
During this 50-minute Zoom session, Raw Resonance founders, singer-songwriter Han Van’t Land and percussionist Jeroen Hensel, will lead participants on a journey making music together, sharing creative ideas and having fun.
This workshop is recommended for participants ages 8 and up. Advance registration is required at spencertownacademy.org.
The Academy's Roots & Shoots Concerts series has changed its name to Roots & Shoots Streams, as its programs are going virtual via YouTube.
The Academy will livestream 2 Blue, the blues duo comprised of Amy Ryan and Richard Green, performing live on the Spencertown stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. The Nields will perform live via their YouTube channel at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
Both performances are free and advance registration is not required. Links to the concerts will be posted at spencertownacademy.org.