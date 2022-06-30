Spencertown Academy Arts Center will celebrate its 50th anniversary as a cultural center and the 175th anniversary of its historic home from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Rain date is Saturday, July 16.
The community is invited to join in a day-long “birthday party” throughout the hamlet of Spencertown featuring children’s entertainment at the Village Green, art and local history exhibits, building tours, music at the Town Park Ball Field, and food vendors.
The annual Members’ Art Show featuring works made by 80 Academy community members will be on display in the gallery. A reception with the artists will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
The Austerlitz History Center will open a new exhibit about George R. “Pop” Sweet (1883-1965), the famed fiddler of Fog Hill, square dance caller and musician Bobby Sweet’s great-grandfather. The exhibit also salutes the Sweet family, which includes six generations of musicians dating back to the 1830s.
The festivities will culminate with an outdoor concert by Bobby Sweet and his band. Admission to all of the celebratory events is free.
Visit spencertownacademy.org for the schedule of events and venues.