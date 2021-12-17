Spencertown Academy Arts Center will celebrate the publication of a biographical-memoir by its former executive director, Judy White Staber, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
“Rise Above It, Darling: The Story of Joan White” is about Staber’s mother, who was a well-known actress and teacher in the 20th century theater world.
The event will feature a reading and question and answer session, followed by a reception where copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Proof of vaccination will be required for attendance, seating will be distanced and limited, and masks will be required.
Admission is free, but advance reservations are required at spencertownacademy.org.
For more information, email info@spencertownacademy.org.