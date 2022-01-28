Spencertown Academy Arts Center announces its seventh annual Young Writers’ Contest.
Held in conjunction with the Academy’s Festival of Books, the contest is open to students in grades 9 through 12, including homeschoolers, in Columbia County and Berkshire County, Mass. This also includes high school students residing in these counties during the 21-22 school year who studied online elsewhere.
Works will be judged in an anonymous process by published authors and publishing professionals, volunteering their services for this contest. The top three fiction and nonfiction winners will receive cash prizes ranging from $250 to $100.
The deadline for submissions is Sunday, May 1. Full details, as well as samples of prior winning entries, can be seen at spencertownacademy.org.