Spencertown Academy Arts Center will present “Inherent Beauty,” an online photography exhibition, from Saturday, May 1, through Monday, May 31, at spencertownacademy.org.
This invitational show features works by David Halliday, Ellen Lynch, Gerald Seligman, and Neal Warshaw. The photographs will be for sale with a portion of sales benefiting the Academy.
The Hidden Gardens Virtual Lecture Series continues with a talk by Ellen Ecker Ogden titled “The Art of Growing Food” at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, via Zoom. The lecture will be followed by a Q&A with participants.
Ogden will illuminate six steps to successful kitchen garden design based on her years as an artist, gardener, and cook. She will deliver fresh ideas on how to bring art and whimsy to the kitchen garden, while also maintaining productivity and easy maintenance.
Tickets are $10. To register, visit spencertownacademy.org.