Spencertown Academy Arts Center kicks off its 17th annual Hidden Gardens program with “Still Life: Flowers, Fruits & Foods in Repose,” an exhibition featuring artists Mary Beth Eldridge, Ann Getsinger, Ellen Joffe-Halpern, Julie Love Edmonds, Alice McGowan, Scott Taylor, and Terry Wise.
The show will be on display from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 14 to Sept. 19. The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, during the Hidden Gardens Tour.
Admission is free and all art is for sale with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Academy.
For more information, email info@spencertownacademy.org or visit spencertownacademy.org.