'Deconstruction with Rubber Band,' oil on canvas by Julie Love Edmonds, is featured in the Spencertown Academy Arts Center's exhibit, 'Still Life: Flowers, Fruits & Foods in Repose.'

Spencertown Academy Arts Center kicks off its 17th annual Hidden Gardens program with “Still Life: Flowers, Fruits & Foods in Repose,” an exhibition featuring artists Mary Beth Eldridge, Ann Getsinger, Ellen Joffe-Halpern, Julie Love Edmonds, Alice McGowan, Scott Taylor, and Terry Wise.

The show will be on display from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 14 to Sept. 19. The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, during the Hidden Gardens Tour.

Admission is free and all art is for sale with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Academy. 

For more information, email info@spencertownacademy.org or visit spencertownacademy.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.