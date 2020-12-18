Spencertown Academy Arts Center announces the completion of its three-year $600,000 capital campaign. $500,000 is dedicated to the complete restoration of the outside of its building and $100,000 has been set aside to create a $100,000 reserve fund for the ongoing maintenance.
Restoration projects include a new standing seam metal roof, repaired and restored cornice, chimney, clapboard, columns, windows, steps, and fence, along with a new patio and walkways.
"We are thrilled to announce that thanks to the generosity of community friends and supporters, along with an extraordinary gift from Sharon Grubin that finally put us over the top, we have reached our fundraising goal for the restoration and maintenance of our cherished 1847 Greek Revival schoolhouse," said Nick Van Alstine, president of the Academy’s board of directors, in a prepared statement.
Grubin has been a member of Spencertown Academy since 1984, when she bought a weekend house in the area. She moved up full-time in 2013 after retiring from her position as general counsel of the Metropolitan Opera.
In return for Gribin's gift, the Academy will name the auditorium after her mother, Blanche H. Grubin.
Founded in 1972, Spencertown Academy Arts Center is a cultural center and community resource located at 790 State Route 203. For more information, visit spencertownacademy.org.