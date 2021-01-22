Spencertown Academy Arts Center's 2021 Family Arts Kaleidoscope programming will kick off with children’s book illustrator Jacqueline Rogers leading a virtual mixed-media art workshop for students ages 11 to 17 during winter break.

The three-session series will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Feb. 15, 17 and 19, via Zoom. Participants will explore different materials and techniques: charcoal during the first session, collage/assorted papers in the second session, and mixed media, such as pastels, markers, crayons, and/or paint, in the third session.

Tuition is $45 and the workshop is limited to 15 participants. To register, visit spencertownacademy.org.

