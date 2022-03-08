Spencertown Academy Arts Center, in collaboration with Chatham Bookstore, will present Dorothy Wickenden, author of "The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights," at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Academy, 790 Route 203.
Wickenden will be joined in conversation with author Winifred Gallagher, author of 10 books, including "New Women in the Old West: From Settlers to Suffragists, an Untold American Story" and "Rapt: Attention and the Focused Life," a New York Times bestseller.
Books by both authors will be for sale and the authors will be available for signing after the conversation. Ticket holders will receive 10 percent off books purchased at the event.
Proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will be required for admission, seating will be distanced and limited, and masks will be required.
Advance reservations are required. Tickets at $10 are available at spencertownacademy.org.