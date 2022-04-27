Spencertown Academy Arts Center, in collaboration with Chatham Bookstore, presents Dinitia Smith in an event celebrating her new book, “The Prince: a Novel” at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Academy.
Smith will be joined in conversation with author Ruth Reichl. Advance reservations are required. Tickets at $10 are available at spencertownacademy.org.
Books by both authors will be for sale and the authors will be available for signing after the conversation. Ticket holders will receive 10 percent off books purchased at the event. Proof of vaccination is required for admission and masks are recommended.