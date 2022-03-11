Spencertown Academy Arts Center announces "Character Kaboom” spring break art camp with children’s book illustrator Jacqueline Rogers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, April 19 to 21.
The workshop is for young people ages 10 to 15. Tuition is $100. Scholarships are available. To inquire about financial support, email info@spencetownacademy.org and to register, visit spencertownacademy.org.
Proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will be required for admission, seating will be distanced and limited and masks are optional.