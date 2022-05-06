Spencertown Academy Arts Center kicks off its 18th annual Hidden Gardens program with the opening reception for “Flowers, Fields, Forests: Abstracted” from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
Each member of the Academy’s Curatorial Committee selected one artist to be included in the show, which will feature botanical-themed works by Timothy Ebneth, Tina Lincer, Sherry Meeks, and Susan Sabino.
Art will remain on display through Sunday, June 19. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment. The gallery will also be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, for the Hidden Gardens Tour.
Gallery admission is free and all art is for sale with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Academy. For more information, visit spencertownacademy.org.