Spencertown Academy Roots & Shoots Streams will broadcast a concert by Colombian singer Lucia Pulido and Mexican multi-instrumentalist Ulises Martinez via YouTube at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
Recorded in Mexico City especially for the Academy, the program will feature a mix of traditional "pirekua" indigenous songs from Michoacan, Mexico, and "cantas de guabina" from the Andes in Colombia, along with a sprinkling of Spanish "boleros."
The program will conclude with an interview with the artists conducted by Gerald Seligman, member of the Academy's Music Committee.
The performance is free though tips are welcome via a virtual tip jar. A link to the concert will be posted on spencertownacademy.org.