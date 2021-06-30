The Columbia County Recovery Kitchen will be hosting a fundraising event, Planting Seeds to End Hunger, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10, to support the continuation of its efforts in delivering healthy meals to the county’s food insecure. The event will be held at a private garden in Spencertown, where guests can sip prosecco or sparkling water and enjoy hors d’oeuvres.
Guest speakers include HD Hilton, owner and farmer, Earth Tapestry Farm and Grow in Harmony Community Garden, who will discuss regenerative agriculture techniques and community farming; and Jamie Parry, chef de cuisine at SWOON Kitchenbar and chef for Recovery Kitchen, who will explain how he creates the 900 healthy homestyle family meals delivered weekly for those in need.
Gift baskets of Hudson Valley treats donated by local farmers and food purveyors will be auctioned.
The nonprofit Recovery Kitchen has been active since the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020. Since then, it has delivered more than 42,000 meals to people in need identified by schools, social service agencies and other organizations who provide services.
Ticket deadline is Monday, July 5. Tickets can be purchased at rk-garden-party.eventbrite.com. To make a donation, visit tinyurl.com/3hhh5p73.