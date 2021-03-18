Spencertown Academy Arts Center launches the 2021 Hidden Gardens Virtual Lecture Series with a talk by Master Gardener Mary Ann Iaccino titled "Why Start Plants From Seed?" at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21,  via Zoom.

This lecture will cover the process of seed starting to transplanting strong seedlings into the garden. A Q&A with participants will follow. Tickets cost $10. To register, visit spencertownacademy.org.

Additional lecture topics and dates will be announced soon. The annual Hidden Garden Tour will take place on Aug. 28.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.