Spencertown Academy Arts Center launches the 2021 Hidden Gardens Virtual Lecture Series with a talk by Master Gardener Mary Ann Iaccino titled "Why Start Plants From Seed?" at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21, via Zoom.
This lecture will cover the process of seed starting to transplanting strong seedlings into the garden. A Q&A with participants will follow. Tickets cost $10. To register, visit spencertownacademy.org.
Additional lecture topics and dates will be announced soon. The annual Hidden Garden Tour will take place on Aug. 28.