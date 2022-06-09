Spencertown Academy Arts Center’s 18th annual Hidden Gardens event is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, with a self-guided garden tour and outdoor market.
The gardens will be open, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance tickets are $35 and day-of tickets are $40. Advance tickets can be purchased at spencertownacademy.org and day-of tickets will be sold at the Academy and at the Market on the Green starting at 9 a.m.
The Market on The Green from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Village Green, will showcase more than 15 vendors offering plants, vintage and new home and garden furnishings, pottery, birdhouses, crafts, and garden books. The Spencertown Volunteer Firemen will be serving up breakfast sandwiches, grilled burgers and hot dogs. A percentage of all sales benefit the Academy.
This year’s Hidden Gardens gallery exhibition, “Flowers, Fields, Forests: Abstracted” can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Spencertown Academy Arts Center Gallery.
Garden expert Tovah Martin will give an illustrated talk titled “Maximizing Space in the Garden: Creating More of a Good Thing” at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Academy. Lecture tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and refreshments will be served.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit spencertownacademy.org.