Spencertown Academy Arts Center’s 17th annual Hidden Gardens is scheduled for Saturday, Aug.28, with a self-guided garden tour, outdoor market, and botanical-themed art exhibition.
The tour showcasing five private gardens in Austerlitz, Chatham, Ghent, and Spencertown will be open, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Advance tickets cost $35 via spencertownacademy.org with sales ending at midnight Thursday, Aug. 26. "Day Of" tickets will be available for $40 at the Market on the Green or Spencertown Academy from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Market on The Green features plants, home and garden furnishings, birdhouses, and more, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Spencertown Village Green, intersection of Routes 203 and 7.
The botanical art show, “Still Life: Flowers, Fruits & Foods in Repose,” will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Spencertown Academy Arts Center Gallery.