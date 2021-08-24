Hidden Garden tour

The Spencertown Academy Arts Center's 17th annual Hidden Gardens Tour showcases five private gardens in Austerlitz, Chatham, Ghent, and Spencertown, N.Y.

 Photo provided by Spencertown Academy Arts Center

Spencertown Academy Arts Center’s 17th annual Hidden Gardens is scheduled for Saturday, Aug.28, with a self-guided garden tour, outdoor market, and botanical-themed art exhibition.

The tour showcasing five private gardens in Austerlitz, Chatham, Ghent, and Spencertown will be open, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Advance tickets cost $35 via spencertownacademy.org with sales ending at midnight Thursday, Aug. 26. "Day Of" tickets will be available for $40 at the Market on the Green or Spencertown Academy from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Market on The Green features plants, home and garden furnishings, birdhouses, and more, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Spencertown Village Green, intersection of Routes 203 and 7.

The botanical art show, “Still Life: Flowers, Fruits & Foods in Repose,” will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Spencertown Academy Arts Center Gallery.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

