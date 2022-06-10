Spencertown Academy Arts Center, in collaboration with Chatham Bookstore, presents Alexis Portillo and Jana Laiz in an event celebrating their new book, “Thirty-Five Days To Baltimore/35 Días de Camino a Baltimore,” at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20.
In 2004, 17-year-old Portillo embarked on a journey from Honduras to Baltimore in the hopes of starting a better life. Over a decade later, he recounts his story to Laiz in this bilingual retelling.
Books will be available for sale and signing by the authors after the conversation. Ticket holders will receive 10 percent off books purchased at the event.
Tickets at $10 are available at spencertownacademy.org and at the door pending availability. Ticket proceeds will be donated to the Berkshire Immigrant Center in Pittsfield, Mass.