Spencertown Academy Arts Center will host two benefit concerts for Kids Need Music at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3. The Academy is located at 790 State Route 203.
“Metamorphoses: A Recital of Songs by Mozart, Poulenc, and Ives” will feature acclaimed soprano Amanda Boyd accompanied by Timothy Dunne on piano. All proceeds will be used to purchase band instruments to be donated to the Hudson City School District.
General admission tickets cost $30 and can be purchased in advance at spencertownacademy.org.
Proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will be required for admission, seating will be distanced and limited, and masks are optional.
For more information, email info@spencertownacademy.org.