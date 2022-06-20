Two benefit concerts for Kids Need Music will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Spencertown Academy Arts Center.
“A Kaleidoscope of Hope” will feature pianist Gili Melamed-Lev and violinist Emmanuel Vukovich performing pieces by Piazzolla, Beethoven, Schumann, Brahms, Paganini, and Sarasate.
All proceeds will be used to purchase band instruments to be donated to the Hudson City School District. Tickets at $30 can be purchased in advance via spencertownacademy.org and will be available at the door pending availability.