Seven area teenage musicians will vie for all or part of a $10,000 scholarship during the annual Uel Wade Music Scholarship Competition from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Spencertown Academy Arts Center.
The concert includes performances from the classical repertoire on bassoon, piano, viola, cello, and double bass. Last year’s first-prize winner, oboist Anna Ryu, will perform while the judges confer.
The audience is limited to 55. Reservations are required by emailing uel@uelwade.org or calling 518-392-4697. Masks and vaccinations are required. A donation of $10 is suggested for those who are not already donors. Information: tinyurl.com/2yxww7ft.