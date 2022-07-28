The Rooted Voyageurs theater company will present free performances of Shakespeare’s "Twelfth Night" at parks and farmers markets this summer.
Performances will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Spencertown Park; at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Copake Hillsdale Farmers Market; and at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Chatham Farmers and Makers Market.
This bare-bones production is abridged and will run 1 hour and 15 minutes. All performances are donation based. Bring your own seating, a picnic, or pick up food from the farmers markets.