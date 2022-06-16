Three local-area teenage musicians emerged as winners of the 2022 Uel Wade Music Scholarship competition finals at a public performance at the Spencertown Academy on May 28. Each contestant performed 15 minutes from the classical repertoire and was ranked by a panel of professional musicians.
The $4,000 first prize was awarded to bassist Joseph Weinberg, a graduating senior from Pittsfield High School. Second place awards of $3,000 each were awarded to cellist Eujeong Choi, a 10th-grader from Niskayuna High School, and pianist William Lauricella, a 10th-grader from Bethlehem High School.
Weinberg will use his award toward the his first year of study at Juilliard and Lauricella will apply his award to Manhattan School of Music or the Luzerne Music Center. Choi, who also won an award last year, is undecided where her award will go.
The Uel Wade Music Scholarship is in its 26th year. Wade seeds the fund, and the rest of the award dollars are donations. Information: uelwade.org.