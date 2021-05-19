Spencertown Academy Arts Center will present "Shakespeare @ the Academy," an encounter with the Bard for youth ages 14 to 17. Meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays, July 1 through July 30, this drama program will be a dive into Shakespeare’s "Twelfth Night."

Rehearsals that are heavy on text work may be held on Zoom, others will take place in person outdoors on the Academy grounds or in the neighboring Town Park. Pandemic protocols will be practiced. A final performance is planned.

Tuition is $300 and the workshop is limited to 15 participants. Limited scholarships are available. To register, visit spencertownacademy.org

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.