Spencertown Academy Arts Center will present "Shakespeare @ the Academy," an encounter with the Bard for youth ages 14 to 17. Meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays, July 1 through July 30, this drama program will be a dive into Shakespeare’s "Twelfth Night."
Rehearsals that are heavy on text work may be held on Zoom, others will take place in person outdoors on the Academy grounds or in the neighboring Town Park. Pandemic protocols will be practiced. A final performance is planned.
Tuition is $300 and the workshop is limited to 15 participants. Limited scholarships are available. To register, visit spencertownacademy.org.