Spencertown Academy Arts Center presents “Spring Mix,” an art exhibition featuring works by photographer William Bullard, landscape and still-life artist Tia Maggio, and painter and collage artist Gina Occhiogrosso, from April 23 through May 15.
An opening reception with the artists will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
The exhibit can be viewed from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment. Admission is free and all art is for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Academy.
Masks are recommended. The Academy is located at 790 State Route 203. Information: spencertownacademy.org.