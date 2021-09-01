As part of its 250th anniversary celebration, St. Peter’s Presbyterian Church and the Friends of Historic St. Peter’s Church are hosting the "St. Peter's @250" art exhibit, opening from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the church, 2519 County Route 7. Visitors are welcome to view the art, with CDC safety protocols in place. Admission is free.
Local artists were invited to submit newly created artwork that reflects some aspect of the church building, its setting, or the community it serves. In addition, St. Peter’s Church-related artworks created previously will be shown.
After the opening, the exhibit will be moved across the street to the Austerlitz History Center for display on Saturdays and Sundays during September and October.
The newly created art will be available for purchase online at friendsofsaintpeters.org. Proceeds will benefit the church and the Friends of Historic St. Peter’s Inc.