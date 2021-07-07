As part of its 250th celebration, St. Peter’s Presbyterian Church will be compiling a history booklet based on people’s stories related to the church. The booklet will be made available at the conclusion of the celebration year.
Current and former church members, neighbors, friends, and residents are invited to participate in the “oral history” project connected with this celebration.
Possible topics include anecdotes from Sunday School, the Tower Club (especially at the Fair), the Women’s Guild, Youth Group, Vacation Bible School, weddings, pageants, and doughnuts.
The Planning Committee will schedule meetings either in person or by phone, for people to share favorite memories of events and programs at the church. People may also submit their stories in writing. To participate, email info411@friendsofsaintpeters.org.