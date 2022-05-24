The Roots & Shoots Concert Series presents The Lucky 5 at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Spencertown Academy Arts Center, 790 State Route 203.
The Lucky 5 is a hard-swinging jazz band that blends swing and gypsy jazz to create a unique, foot-stomping blend of music. A swing dance lesson by Jason Fenton will be offered at 7 p.m.
General admission tickets include admission to the pre-show dance lesson; comfortable shoes, such as sneakers, are recommended. Tickets can be purchased in advance at spencertownacademy.org and will be available at the door.
Seating in the auditorium is limited. Currently, masks are recommended, but not required. Visit the academy website for COVID-related updates.