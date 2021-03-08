Spencertown Academy Roots & Shoots Streams will broadcast The Magdalens Unplugged, performing live on the Spencertown stage via YouTube, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13.

Based in Albany, the alt-folk-rock trio plays both original songs and covers a unique blend of Americana, post-punk, and indie classics. The Magdalens Unplugged is a subgroup of The Magdalens five-piece band.

The performance is free, though tips are welcome via a virtual tip jar, and advance registration is not required. A link to the concert will be posted on spencertownacademy.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.