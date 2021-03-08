Spencertown Academy Roots & Shoots Streams will broadcast The Magdalens Unplugged, performing live on the Spencertown stage via YouTube, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
Based in Albany, the alt-folk-rock trio plays both original songs and covers a unique blend of Americana, post-punk, and indie classics. The Magdalens Unplugged is a subgroup of The Magdalens five-piece band.
The performance is free, though tips are welcome via a virtual tip jar, and advance registration is not required. A link to the concert will be posted on spencertownacademy.org.