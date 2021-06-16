The Spencertown Academy Arts Center Hidden Gardens Virtual Lecture Series will present a talk by Ron and Jennifer Kujawski titled “Vegetable Garden Planted: Now What?” at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, via Zoom. The lecture will be followed by a Q&A with participants.
The Kujawskis are a father-daughter gardening team who tend a 10,000 square-foot garden in West Stockbridge, Mass. Their presentation will look at post-planting efforts to sustain the garden and reap the rewards through the growing season.
Tickets cost $10. To register, visit spencertownacademy.org.