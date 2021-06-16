The Spencertown Academy Arts Center Hidden Gardens Virtual Lecture Series will present a talk by Ron and Jennifer Kujawski titled “Vegetable Garden Planted: Now What?” at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, via Zoom. The lecture will be followed by a Q&A with participants. 

The Kujawskis are a father-daughter gardening team who tend a 10,000 square-foot garden in West Stockbridge, Mass. Their presentation will look at post-planting efforts to sustain the garden and reap the rewards through the growing season.

Tickets cost $10. To register, visit spencertownacademy.org

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.