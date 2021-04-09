Spencertown Academy Arts Center announces the eight winners in its “Community Writes” winter writing project. The Academy received 37 submissions.
The selected entries, which are unranked, are listed alphabetically by the author’s last name.
Fiction: Bob Heller, “Hanging Upside Down”; Carolyn Kirsch, “So There You Are”; and Theodore K Phelps, “Cannolis.”
Non-fiction: Stella Elliston, “Dueling With Mara”; Barbara Iuvene, “Midnight Mass”; Robert Lonergan, “Tilting At Windmills”; S. Salit, “Keep Playing Basketball”; and Gerald Seligman, “Faking British Accent In Czestochowa, Poland 1982.”
To read the selected fiction and non-fiction pieces, visit spencertownacademy.org.