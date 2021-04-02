Spencertown Academy Arts Center announces its sixth annual Young Writers’ Contest. Held in conjunction with the Academy’s Festival of Books, the contest is open to students in grades 9 through 12 attending school or homeschooled in, or a resident of, Columbia County or Berkshire County, Mass.
Works will be judged in an anonymous process by published authors and publishing professionals, volunteering their services for this contest. The top three fiction and nonfiction winners will receive cash prizes of $200, $150 and $100 respectively. The contest is sponsored by the Academy and Hawthorne Valley.
Fiction/short stories, nonfiction essays or memoirs will be accepted. The maximum length is 2,000 words.
The deadline for submissions is Monday, May 3. For submission requirements, visit tinyurl.com/kxrk5625. Prizes will be awarded by the end of the 2021 school year.