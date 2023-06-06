Lenox: Spring art festival returns to downtown

The Spring Art Walk event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in downtown Lenox. The event is a collaboration of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, the Lenox Cultural District and Gordon Fine Arts.
The Lenox Art Walk is a curated show of artists and artisans who will showcase their paintings, drawings, photographs, ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry, and clothing. Artists’ tents will be set up along the Main Street sidewalk and into Lilac Park.
The event also includes food vendors and a live music performance on Church Street. Information: lenox.org/events.