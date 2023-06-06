<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Spring art festival returns to downtown

The Spring Art Walk event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in downtown Lenox. The event is a collaboration of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, the Lenox Cultural District and Gordon Fine Arts. 

The Lenox Art Walk is a curated show of artists and artisans who will showcase their paintings, drawings, photographs, ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry, and clothing. Artists’ tents will be set up along the Main Street sidewalk and into Lilac Park.  

The event also includes food vendors and a live music performance on Church Street. Information: lenox.org/events.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

