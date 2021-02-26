The Children’s Study Home, in partnership with the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts, is hosting a virtual panel discussion on "The COVID Vaccine: Personal & Professional Perspectives within African American and Latino Communities," from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, on YouTube Live.
The Children's Study Home operates an educational program in Richmond.
Featured panelists include two Latino and two African American community leaders in social services, medicine and public health: Ronn Johnson, president/CEO, Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services Inc.; Dr. Sarah Perez McAdoo, Population Health Capstone director, University of Massachusetts Medical School-Baystate; Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, pulmonologist, Holyoke Medical Center; and Frank Robinson, vice president, Public Health for Baystate Health.
Jessica Collins, executive director of the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts, will moderate the discussion.
To register visit bit.ly/COVIDVaxRegister. A link to the live stream will be shared to those registered prior to the event.