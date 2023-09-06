Pittsfield: Greenhouse group accepting applications

Membership applications are being accepted for 2023-2024 to the Springside Greenhouse Group, a community group which has shared the love of horticulture for over 50 years.
This group, in residence in Springside Park, meets each Wednesday evening from September through May. In addition to the monthly business meetings held the first Wednesday of each month, the group offers guest speakers and workshops on a variety of interests.
Full members have access to greenhouse space. Members also dedicate volunteer time to the club's success through committee work. The annual May plant sale is the major fundraiser for the club’s annual budget.
Both full and associate memberships are available. Email sggmembership@gmail.com for an application.