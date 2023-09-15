Pittsfield: Springside Park community day

The Springside Park Conservancy will present a day of family fun and outdoor stewardship on Saturday, Sept. 23, in celebration of the organization’s 10th anniversary.
From 9 a.m. to noon, Conservancy partners will join the annual fall park cleanup held by the Friends of Springside Park. Volunteers will check in at the North Playground beginning at 9 a.m. Gloves, bags and instructions for litter cleanup will be provided.
From 1 to 4 p.m., more than a dozen organizations will present an outdoor fair of guided hiking, bike rides, kids' crafts, outdoor activities, demonstrations, face-painting, and more on the Springside House campus, 874 North St.
Music will be provided by the Eagles Band and DJ Rob Dwyer. Food will be available from local food trucks. Coupons to defray the cost of food purchase will be given out, funded through a donation by the Conservancy.
Information: SpringsidePark@gmail.com or SpringsideNow.com.