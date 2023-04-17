<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Springside Park slated for cleanup

The Friends of Springside Park will host the 34th annual spring cleanup of Springside Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, at the North Playground.  

Volunteers will enter the park at 874 North St., the main park entrance just south of Reid Middle School, and head straight for 1/10th mile. Bags and instructions will be provided. Volunteers should bring gloves. 

The cleanup is cosponsored by Springside Park Conservancy, Springside Greenhouse Group, Hebert Arboretum, Morningside Business Group, and the Berkshire Mountain Bike Training Series.

For more information, contact Bernie Mack at 413-281-1722 or berniemack@mail.com, or Jeff Turner at jturner@alum.rpi.edu.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

