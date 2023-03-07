<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dalton: Corned beef dinner reservations open

The St. Agnes Parish Fundraising Committee will be holding a corned beef and cabbage dinner as a grab-and-go event on Thursday, March 16. Dinner pickup times are 5 to 5:30 p.m., 5:30 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the side door of St. Agnes Academy, 30 Carson Ave.

The menu includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, soda bread, and dessert. Order deadline is March 12 and the cost is $20 per person, preferably in advance.

An order form is available at saintagnescc.com or for reservations contact Carol Hanford at 413-684-1304.

All state and federal health and safety protocols for dinner preparation and delivery will be followed.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

