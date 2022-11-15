North Adams: St. Elizabeth plans two-day bazaar

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 70 Marshall St. will hold its annual Christmas bazaar from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19.
The bazaar features crafts, Christmas tables, a Chinese auction, homemade candies and baked goods, a white elephant table, raffles, and tickets to enter into the "Big Money" drawing with the top prize being $1,000.
Santa will be at the bazaar from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. Lunch and dinner will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. both days.