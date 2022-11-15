<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: St. Elizabeth plans two-day bazaar

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 70 Marshall St. will hold its annual Christmas bazaar from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19. 

The bazaar features crafts, Christmas tables, a Chinese auction, homemade candies and baked goods, a white elephant table, raffles, and tickets to enter into the "Big Money" drawing with the top prize being $1,000.

Santa will be at the bazaar from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. Lunch and dinner will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. both days.

